On Wednesday, our beloved mother, Mary Ethel (Zan) Wright, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Zan was born December 10, 1923 to James and Ethel Mae Caddell in Hye, Texas. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and caring for every stray animal that came to her door. She was a loving and caring mom and grandma who instilled Christian values into her sons and grandsons. Her home was always opened to family and friends. Her beautiful smile and giving heart will be carried in our hearts and memories forever. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Alton, sisters, Gladys and Gracie, a son Roy Lee Gilbert , grandson Marty Paul Gilbert, stepsons Leonard Wright Jr., Charles Wright, step daughters Dorothy Faye Young, Linda Grace Lynch and Vanessa Wright and her husband, Leonard Wright Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell & Sara Gilbert, and Gary and Francine Gilbert, all of San Angelo; grandsons, Cody Gilbert of San Angelo , Monty and Wendy Gilbert of Ft. Worth; two great granddaughters, Morgan Gilbert of San Angelo and Nola Gilbert of Ft. Worth; step daughter Lisa and Blaine Price of Oklahoma; and a brother, Leonard Caddell of Johnson City.
Graveside services are 4 pm Saturday, April 27th at Grape Creek Cemetery with Mills Caraway officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in her memory to the . Johnson's Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 27, 2019