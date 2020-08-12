Mary Evangeline Morales



Mary Evangeline Morales was born August 15, 1948, to Manuel & Esther Morales in San Antonio, Texas. She was raised in Green Forest, Arkansas, and graduated high school there. She went on to college at The University of Arkansas in Russellville where she received a teaching degree in biology. She moved to San Antonio in 1974 and started her 29-year teaching career. She continued her education during this time and specialized in several different teaching fields: special education and administration. She received a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Texas A&M in Kingsville. She retired in 2001 and moved to Fort McKavett, Texas, to care for her parents. She built the Angel M Ranch on her own, with advice from her father, learning to run cattle and goats.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Esther Marie, stepdaughter Celia Ann, her beloved only sibling, Alex Morales, and her parents Manuel and Esther Morales.



She is survived by her husband Lonny Ortega of Fort McKavett, daughter Amber Morales of Menard, grandchildren Emiliano Salinas, Samantha Allegretti, Monica Salinas, Jessica Surry, and Caleb Belitz. Great-grandchildren, Jewel, Aiden, Connor, Ja'Naya, Juan, Royce, Theodore, and Jeremiah. Nieces, Melanie French, Christie Ramirez, Joann Morales, and Jenny Morales. Nephew Andrew Morales.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo. Particularly, Darcy for the tender care and authentic compassion, Becca, and Dena for the long nights and empathetic support. We are truly grateful for them to help to make her last hours peaceful.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Menard/Brady and are as follows,



Friday, August 14, Rosary at 11 am and graveside services at 12 pm at the Morales Family Cemetery in Schleicher County.



For those coming to services, MASKS MUST BE WORN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store