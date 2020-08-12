1/1
Mary Evangeline Morales
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Evangeline Morales

Mary Evangeline Morales was born August 15, 1948, to Manuel & Esther Morales in San Antonio, Texas. She was raised in Green Forest, Arkansas, and graduated high school there. She went on to college at The University of Arkansas in Russellville where she received a teaching degree in biology. She moved to San Antonio in 1974 and started her 29-year teaching career. She continued her education during this time and specialized in several different teaching fields: special education and administration. She received a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Texas A&M in Kingsville. She retired in 2001 and moved to Fort McKavett, Texas, to care for her parents. She built the Angel M Ranch on her own, with advice from her father, learning to run cattle and goats.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Esther Marie, stepdaughter Celia Ann, her beloved only sibling, Alex Morales, and her parents Manuel and Esther Morales.

She is survived by her husband Lonny Ortega of Fort McKavett, daughter Amber Morales of Menard, grandchildren Emiliano Salinas, Samantha Allegretti, Monica Salinas, Jessica Surry, and Caleb Belitz. Great-grandchildren, Jewel, Aiden, Connor, Ja'Naya, Juan, Royce, Theodore, and Jeremiah. Nieces, Melanie French, Christie Ramirez, Joann Morales, and Jenny Morales. Nephew Andrew Morales.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo. Particularly, Darcy for the tender care and authentic compassion, Becca, and Dena for the long nights and empathetic support. We are truly grateful for them to help to make her last hours peaceful.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home in Menard/Brady and are as follows,

Friday, August 14, Rosary at 11 am and graveside services at 12 pm at the Morales Family Cemetery in Schleicher County.

For those coming to services, MASKS MUST BE WORN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Rosary
11:00 AM
Morales Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Morales Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved