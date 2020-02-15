|
Mary Frances' Brock
San Angelo - Mary Frances Brock, 87, passed away on February 14th, 2020 in her daughter and grandaughter's arms. Family visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 PM Sunday February 16th at Harper Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday February 17th at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jim Noble officiating. Mary Frances was born in Lubbock County to Ernest and Bonita Aycock Thornton on August 28, 1932. She graduated from Shallowater High School in 1950 and attended Mary Hardin Baylor and Texas Tech University. She married GR "Blackie" Brock on August 23, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico. She enjoyed painting, playing bridge, playing games with family members, and the ever present companionship of her beloved dogs. She had some great adventures - one on the back of a Honda Goldwing through the Great Smokey Mountains. She loved cruising in the eastern caribbean. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Bonita Armes, her "daddy" JE Armes, her brother Ronnie Armes, grandson Tanner Batter and granddaughter Kelly Meadows Walston. Mary is survived by her children: Michael Keith Brock, Cheryl Denise Benson and husband Kerry of Miramar Beach, FL, James Woodson Brock and wife Lora of Lubbock, Lela Carol Batten and husband Paul of San Angelo; sister-in-law: Elizabeth Armes of Shallowater; grandchildren: Levi Brock, Destiny Brock, Samantha Crumrine and husband Douglas, Jeff Lusk and wife Mary and Eric Anderson and wife Chelsea and 12 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center and Hospice of San Angelo for their exceptional care and compassion. Poem learned from Mother's grandfather Aycock;
Let dogs delight to bark and bite,
For God has made them so:
Let bears and lions growl and fight,
For 'tis their nature, too. But, children, you should never let
Such angry passions rise: Your little hands were never made
To tear each other's eyes. Let love through all your actions run,
And all your words be mild: Live like the blessed Virgin's Son,
That sweet and lovely child.
His soul was gentle as a lamb; And as his stature grew,
He grew in favour both with man,
And God his Father, too.
Now, Lord of all, he reigns above;
And from his heavenly throne
He sees what children dwell in love,
And marks them for his own. ~Isaac Watts
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020