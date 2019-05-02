|
Mary Frances Morton, 65 of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Monday April 29th. Frances was born in San Angelo on December 21, 1953 to William Wade and Ethel Evelyn DuBose. She married Jerry Morton in 1973. She was a homemaker their 46 years together.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Wade DuBose, sister in law Sally Ann DuBose, brother-in-law's, Charles, Harvey, James, and David Morton all of San Angelo, multiple aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Jerry Morton of San Angelo, Uncle George and Aunt Benny Reynolds of Alexandria, Louisiana. Nieces Venessa Gilbert of Dallas spouse Robert, Laura Odom, spouse Grant, Ann Martinez spouse Julian and Candy Morton all of San Angelo. Nephews Craig DuBose spouse Jackie, and James Morton all of San Angelo, as well as multiple great nieces and nephews. Frances best friend, Joyce that she spoke to daily.
Jerry and the family want to thank Lisa, her caregiver, for everything she did for Frances. Frances loved her family and was the one who always new when a birthday or anniversary was. She kept everyone in the family updated on current events in all our lives. She will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home at 10a.m. Friday May 3rd.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 2, 2019