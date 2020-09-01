1/1
Mary Frances Parks
1922 - 2020
Mary Frances Parks, 98, passed away at her home in Mertzon on Saturday, August 29th, 2020. She was the daughter of Henry Sr. and Rookh (Rutledge) Clark. She was born in San Angelo, Texas, on April 22nd, 1922. Mary Frances lived all of her life on ranches around Mertzon and Arden. She attended school in Mertzon and graduated in 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Parks. Howard and Mary spent 78 beautiful years together after they were married on June 29th, 1939. Mary Frances was also preceded in death by her only son, Jon Henry Parks. She was an excellent ranch wife and was very skilled on horseback, as well as in the kitchen. She is survived by her grandsons, Jon Eric Parks and wife, Martha and Jason Henry Parks and wife, Shonna. She is also survived by her proudest achievements, her great grandchildren; Ashlyn Nicole, Haley Ann, Jonathan Howard & Phoenix Neal. The family would also like to honor her very special friends, Lori Geary Pinkston, Bill & Debra Miller, Tom Duke, Don Hageman and all of the wonderful caretakers that have helped her remain in her home during her senior years. Open visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 8 AM-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be at 10 AM on Saturday September 5th at the Mertzon Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will include Bill Miller, Clay Whitley, Tom Duke, Don Hageman, and Scooter B. Scott. Family and friends may leave condolences and memories at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mertzon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
