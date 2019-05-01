|
|
Mary-Inez Specht
San Angelo - Mary-Inez Specht went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019. Her Daddy called her Pumpkin because she was born on Halloween in 1967. Like by him, she was loved by all of those whose lives she touched. Mary Inez's sweet, gentle, innocent spirit enabled people, even complete strangers, to connect to that place in their heart where real love lives, and that was her ministry here on this Earth: to teach people to love.
Mary Inez loved all things Disney, Wizard of Oz and "Pink for Girls" and she was a very special princess in many lives. Her royal court spanned her home town where she was known and loved by many.
She loves Jesus and He loves her. She had a simple yet resolute true faith in her Savior that cannot be achieved through a reasoning mind.
She is survived by brothers, John W. Specht and Robert A. Specht, sisters-in-law, Rita L. Specht and Cheryl G. Specht and by nieces, Heather Richardson and her husband Brian, Bridgett Specht and her husband Matt Shaner and Kathy Loftis and her husband Dan; nephew, James Specht, and great nieces and nephews.
Her life was graced by many special friends: Karen Shumway, Claudia Torres, her "buddies" Ellen Myer and Kevin Lambert, her friends at Concho Valley MHMR, and the very special body of Christ that is Sierra Vista United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and participated in numerous church activities; she loved her church.
Services for Mary-Inez will be held at 10 am, Friday, May 3rd, 2019 Sierra Vista Methodist Church followed by interment at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens beside her father, Warren A. Specht and mother, Helen C. Specht. Memorials for Mary Inez can best be expressed in the text of Matthew 25:40.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 1, 2019