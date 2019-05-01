Services
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
4989 FM Highway 1223
San Angelo, TX 76905
(325) 944-5000
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sierra Vista Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary-Inez Specht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary-Inez Specht

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary-Inez Specht Obituary
Mary-Inez Specht

San Angelo - Mary-Inez Specht went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2019. Her Daddy called her Pumpkin because she was born on Halloween in 1967. Like by him, she was loved by all of those whose lives she touched. Mary Inez's sweet, gentle, innocent spirit enabled people, even complete strangers, to connect to that place in their heart where real love lives, and that was her ministry here on this Earth: to teach people to love.

Mary Inez loved all things Disney, Wizard of Oz and "Pink for Girls" and she was a very special princess in many lives. Her royal court spanned her home town where she was known and loved by many.

She loves Jesus and He loves her. She had a simple yet resolute true faith in her Savior that cannot be achieved through a reasoning mind.

She is survived by brothers, John W. Specht and Robert A. Specht, sisters-in-law, Rita L. Specht and Cheryl G. Specht and by nieces, Heather Richardson and her husband Brian, Bridgett Specht and her husband Matt Shaner and Kathy Loftis and her husband Dan; nephew, James Specht, and great nieces and nephews.

Her life was graced by many special friends: Karen Shumway, Claudia Torres, her "buddies" Ellen Myer and Kevin Lambert, her friends at Concho Valley MHMR, and the very special body of Christ that is Sierra Vista United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and participated in numerous church activities; she loved her church.

Services for Mary-Inez will be held at 10 am, Friday, May 3rd, 2019 Sierra Vista Methodist Church followed by interment at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens beside her father, Warren A. Specht and mother, Helen C. Specht. Memorials for Mary Inez can best be expressed in the text of Matthew 25:40.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now