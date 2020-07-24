Mary Katherine Hale



Magnolia, AR - Mary Katherine (Kathy) Hale has been a resident of Dudneywood Assisted Living in Magnolia for the past 17 years. She died in her home on Saturday, July 11.



She was the daughter of Margaret and J.C. Sturges of San Angelo, Texas, where she met and married her husband, Will J. Hale, Deceased.



They had 3 children, Marilynn Golightly, and her husband Gary (deceased) of San Angelo; Margo and Chris Weiser of Magnolia, and also Jeff Hale of Hawaii, deceased.



She has 3 grandchildren, Katherine Weiser Caldwell, husband, Nathan, Wes Weiser, (Deceased), Haley Halfmann and husband, Brandon.



Great Grand Children, Finn, Wyatt and Judd Caldwell and Alice and Margo Halfmann.



Lynn Sturges, sister and family, Kelly, Ashley and Sarah Hyton of Austin, Texas.



Kathy was always a beautiful, happy lady who loved life and gave back to others.



She had many friends and made many memories raising her family in Hot Springs. She was always known for her RED lipstick!



Kathy was a true believer and a positive thinker.



Our family thanks Dudneywood, Bonnie, Quint, Ryan and their entire staff. They have always been so wonderful to our mother and her family. Much love and thanks to Brenda Hamilton, Mary Ann Smith and Louise Arnold. We could not have made this journey without their support.



We also thank the entire staff at Magnolia Regional Medical Center for their care. Dr. Fred Murphy and his entire group of doctors and nurses have provided great support and care.



Encompass Hospice has been wonderful. We thank each one there.



There will not be a service for Kathy. Our family asks for your prayers, not only for us, but for your family, our country, and PEACE.



Memorials may be made to Wes Weiser Gym at Magnolia Special Services, 1616 N. Vine, Magnolia, AR 71753, and Adult Literacy of the Concho Valley, P.O. Box 2602, San Angelo, Texas 76902, which Kathy's mother founded and Magnolia Arts, 116 South Washington, Magnolia, AR 71753.









