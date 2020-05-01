|
|
Mary Lee Butts
San Angelo - Mary Lee Butts, 94, a remarkable woman and life-long resident of Tom Green County, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home in San Angelo. She was born December 14, 1925 in San Angelo to Lee Thomas Lock and Sarah Pauline Lock and lived most of her life on the family ranch 40 miles southeast of San Angelo on Toenail Trail. She married Voy Lee Butts November 30, 1947 and moved to Rio Concho West following his death in 2005. Throughout her 94 years, she maintained a quiet inner strength and confidence and truly lived life to the fullest.
Mary Lee was well-known for her dry sense of humor, keen observations, and quick one-line comebacks. She began her education via horseback in the one-room school on an adjacent ranch, was homeschooled by her mother several years, and graduated from high school in 1942. She attended Tarleton and Angelo State College. She and Voy Lee began ranching in 1948 and successfully ranched together through good times and bad… droughts and floods. After his death, she continued to supervise ranch operations. Both were part of the Greatest Generation with a can-do spirit and a love of family, friends, and the land.
She was involved with PTA, graduate reunions and historical groups, home extension clubs, and was named Soil Conservation Homemaker of the Year in 2000 & 2001. Over the last 80 years, Mary Lee was an active member of Park Heights Baptist Church, Christoval Baptist Church and Southland Baptist Church. She served as the church pianist in Christoval for several years and played for the Adult Day Care Center frequently. She was an avid bridge player - both with local groups and online - and loved to bid with questionable hands that she somehow managed to make winnable. She would always say that she played by the "Toenail" rules, which confused most of her partners and others that did not know her sense of humor.
She enjoyed traveling and organizing trips with family and friends. She was also an adventuresome cook who continued to try new recipes even when it meant someone else would be cooking them. Always a night owl, her bedtime rituals included phone calls to Sara, Clark and her friends and watching television until midnight - usually Gunsmoke and The Golden Girls. She shared a special relationship with each grandchild and great-grandchild - always remembering special occasions and being interested in their lives. Voy Lee and Mary Lee were part of a great friends "42 Club" comprised of people from Big Lake, Veribest, Christoval and San Angelo. They played, laughed and enjoyed each other's company for over 30 years. One memory the family will never forget is Mary Lee teaching the great grand kids how to play 42 during the 2019 Thanksgiving holidays. Great grandson Will said privately "Wow, she sure knows how to play!"
Mary Lee is survived by her son, R. Clark Butts and wife Shirley of Midland, and daughter Sara Butts Moldenhauer and husband Johnny of Boerne. Grandchildren include Melinda Butts Hall and husband Gregory of Midland, Reagan Lee Butts and wife Kathryn of Tyler, Craig Matthew Moldenhauer and wife D'Ann of Midland, and Russell Keith Moldenhauer of Boerne. Great grandchildren include Hayden Gregory Hall, Harper Charles Hall, William David Butts, Eleanor Grace Butts, Tyler Brock McCormick, Avery Grace Moldenhauer and Blair Jordyn Moldenhauer. Other family members include her sisters-in-law, Diane Lock of Granbury and Helen Stasey, brothers-in-law Don Butts and Bill Butts and wife Mary all of San Angelo as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of treasured friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Voy Lee Butts, her parents, and brothers, Oscar Harold Lock and Howard Monroe Lock.
Mary Lee will be available for viewing from 10:00 A.M., - 5:00 P.M., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be Friday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at Southland Baptist Church with Bill Butts, Reagan Butts and Chris Curran officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Burial will follow at the Christoval Cemetery.
The family expresses our heartfelt thanks to Rose Sauers, Stefanie Dye, Lucia Guajardo, Olga Valero and Rosa Jaques who cared for Mary Lee as if she were their own mother and to Kindred Heathcare and Hospice for their assistance during these difficult days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Southland Baptist Church, 4300 Meadow Creek Trail, San Angelo, Texas 76904 or .
Consistent with the actions taken by many churches, congregations, and places of worship across the state, employees, volunteers, and attendees MUST wear cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth). When seating please skip a row, members in the same family may sit together, and then every separate family should sit 6 feet apart.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 1 to May 3, 2020