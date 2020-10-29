Mary Lee Sammons
Brady - Mary Lee O'Mealy Sammons, age 87, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Fredericksburg as a result of dementia. Mary Lee was born October 3, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to Larry O'Mealy and Marguerite (McCann) O'Mealy. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Trinity University, earning an undergraduate degree in Elementary education in 1955 and, later, a master's degree in Education from Texas A&M University in 1970. While at Trinity, she was active in campus activities and got to know most of the staff and students by working in the campus bookstore. She was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year. Upon graduation, Mary Lee began her teaching career in San Antonio and continued for 30 years to influence many young lives in San Angelo, Brady, Aransas Pass and Tivoli, Texas.
As a young girl Mary Lee often told her dad that she wanted to marry a cowboy and live on a ranch…and she did just that! She and Tom Jones met through mutual friends when they were both seniors in college and swept each other of their feet. They married on March 3, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas and had 62 wonderful years and many grand adventures together. Her family and spending time with them was always most important in her life.
Mary Lee enjoyed cooking, sewing, working cattle and shooting, and was exceptionally talented in all areas, often adapting or creating her own recipes and patterns, and constantly out shooting Tom Jones and her kids.
She was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as both a deacon and an elder. She also enjoyed singing in the choir with Tom Jones and baking the bread for Communion. Her Sunday attire most often included red lipstick and a hat! Many friends and family have been blessed to know and love Mary Lee and to have been loved by her.
Mary Lee Sammons will lie in state Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. A memorial service for Mary Lee Sammons will be at 2:00pm Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Redeemer Church Pavilion, 801 San Angelo Highway in Brady with Reverend Paden Behrens officiating. Graveside services at Rest Haven Cemetery will be private. Friends may view Mary Lee's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com
. Pallbearers will be Sterling Sammons, Brandon Sammons, Samuel Washburn, Patrick Sammons, Luke Sammons, Clayton Sammons, Jess Washburn and Travis Sammons. The Sammons family requests the use of face coverings and social distancing to protect and honor those who are at risk, at the funeral home, graveside and at church.
Her immediate survivors include her daughter Bernice Lee Washburn and husband John, of Kerrville, Texas, and their children Samuel (Alessandra) and Jess Washburn; son Tom J. Sammons and wife Luanne, of Brady, Texas and their children Sterling (Jessica), Luke (Bethany), and Travis (Shay) Sammons; and her youngest son, Larry O. Sammons and wife Camille, of Brady, Texas, and their children, Brandon (Kristen), Patrick (Mary), and Clayton (Jessamy) Sammons. Mary Lee was thrilled to also have one great grandchild, Benjamin Koy Sammons. Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Jones Sammons; her parents; and her only sister, Shirlee Bell O'Mealy Nicholson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mary Lee Sammons may be made to Brady Elementary Library Memorial Book Donations, % Brady Elementary School, 205 W China, Brady, Texas 76825 and/or Hope from the Heart, P. O. Box 1207, Brady, Texas 76825.