Mary Lois Farmer passed away Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at the age of 91 in Robert Lee, Texas. She was born on November 27th, 1927, in Wamego, Oklahoma to L.C. and Sallie Davis. She married Aaron McGinley in 1944 and they had five children together. Aaron was employed in the oil field and though they moved frequently, they eventually settled in San Angelo, Texas. She married Bill Farmer in 1968 and they resided in San Angelo until they retired to Granite Shoals, Texas in 1980. While in retirement in Granite Shoals, Mary and Bill enjoyed fishing together, working in their yard, attending garage sales, and visiting Texas State Parks as well as Big Bend National Park. Mary had a passion for and was skilled in sewing, cooking, and gardening. She enjoyed viewing wildlife and loved her dogs. After Bill's passing in 1998, Mary moved to Haskell, Texas for a time then to Robert Lee, Texas in 2009 to be closer to family.
Mary was an honest, simple, and humble person who was hospitable to everyone. She was a very strong, independent, loving and admirably stubborn woman who believed in Jesus, hard work, and treating others as you would treat yourself.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Mary Ellen, husband Bill, son Harvey, great grand daughter Shawn, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sister Ann, daughters Carol Clendennen (husband Allen), Cheryl Childs (husband Ronnie), and sons Les McGinley (wife Donna) and Darius Farmer (wife Cindy). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Mary's family would like to greatly thank the Robert Lee Care Center and Kindred Hospice for the kindness and compassion they extended to her and her family during Mary's final days.
Visitation will be held all day Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Monday, May 13th, 2019 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet, Texas.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 11 to May 12, 2019