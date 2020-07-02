Mary Lopez Cardona



San Angelo - Mary Cardona Lopez passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Memorial services will be held next spring, April 17, 2021, at Primera Church of San Angelo at 23 West Ave. J. More information will be provided closer to the service day. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.



Born Maria Elena Cardona and raised in San Angelo, she was the youngest daughter of Jesus Cardona, Jr. and Lydia Moya. She is preceded in death by both parents, her twin siblings David and Amelia Cardona, her eldest brother, Johnny Ornelas, and her ex-husband, Santiago "Jimmy" Lopez. She leaves behind two daughters, "Sen" Asencion Lopez and her children, Nicholas M. Dietrick II, Johnathan De La Cruz, Zachery De La Cruz, Ethan De La Cruz and her beloved Kobe all of San Angelo, and "Chella" Michelle Cardona and her husband Christopher Jackson of Austin. She also leaves behind sister-in-law Mary Ornelas, wife of Johnny Ornelas of San Angelo, sister Sobeyda Diaz of San Diego, sister Lupe Franco and husband Gabriel Franco of Sterling, and brother, Robert Cardona of San Angelo.



As a young adult, she was known for her fun, expressive personality, her carefree nature, and extremely good dancing. She was adventurous and fiercely independent. She was a union steward at Ethicon early in her career, later working as a private caretaker for the Bush family, the Rodden family, and the Earhart family. Not long after her employment with Mrs. Erlene Earhart, she retired from the healthcare field.



Mary raised her two daughters and eldest grandson as a single mother. She was a pillar of support for her family and friends and a long-standing member of Primera Iglesia Bautista (now Primera Church of San Angelo). She was an active and committed 30+ year member of the church, volunteering as a van driver picking up members who needed rides. She was a steadfast and generous tither and her contributions will sustain the church for many years beyond her passing.



The daughters would like to acknowledge and thank their Tia, Mary Ornelas for her never-ending support of their Mother and thank their cousins, Robert and Jack Stephens, and their respective families whom their Mother expressed great affection for throughout her life and who in return always looked out for her. Pastor Edward A. Lopez, Pastor and Mrs. Cuellar for their guidance, and the congregation of Primera for the fellowship and friendships they had with Mom throughout her years there. The family would also like to thank the following persons:



Dr. Milton Leon for his patience and genuine care of our Mother. Doug, his staff and Residents at the Rio Concho Manor for their thoughtful and caring friendships with Mom. Rhonda Churchwell, without you, we don't know where mom would have spent her last days. The nurses, attendants and all who had a hand in the care of our Mother at Concho Nursing & Rehabilitation in Eden, Tx. Thank you for your tender and compassionate care of our Mother and for all you did to accommodate our visits. Doctor Flores, nurse Olga and the rest of the nursing staff at Concho Community Hospital in Eden, Tx. We are grateful to you for the honesty and compassion you showed us. And finally, to Darci and Hospice of San Angelo, thank you for everything.



We are comforted knowing she will be united in light and love with her mother, Lydia, whose love and acceptance she longed for in life; and in the knowing she protects us and stands watch over us with a wider reach fortified with the stars. We feel her and see examples of her every day. And we miss her.



May she rest in love and eternal peace.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store