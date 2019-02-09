|
Mary Lou Doggett
Bartlesville, OK
Mary Lou Doggett, age 82 and longtime Bartlesville, Oklahoma resident, passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, in the Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland.
Mary Lou Benavidez was born on June 21, 1936 in Sanderson, Texas. She was the daughter of Protacio Benavidez and Andrea (Saenz) Benavidez. She received her formal education in Sanderson, Texas. After her father was killed in an accident in 1949, Mary Lou and her mother and siblings continued in their home in Sanderson, Texas,
Mary Lou worked as a waitress and in 1961, she met and married William N. "Bill" Doggett while he was working in the area. Mr. Doggett was a Phillips Petroleum Company employee. The family moved frequently due to Mr. Doggett's employment. Their son, Jesse B. Doggett, was born in Pratt, Kansas in 1962. After several moves, the Doggett family was transferred to Bartlesville in 1963 where Mary Lou continued to live until Mr. Doggett's death in 2017. Mary Lou and Bill were married for 56 years prior to his death. Mary Lou eventually moved to be near her son, Jesse, and his family in Pikesville, Maryland where she remained until her death.
Mary Lou was well-liked and had many friends. She belonged to garden clubs and bridge clubs. She was very active in St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, Bartlesville, and served as a Cub Scout den mother. She liked to garden, growing flowers and vegetables. Other interests were sewing, making clothes, curtains and other decorative items for the house.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Protacio Benavidez, and her mother, Andrea (Saenz) Benavidez; her husband, Bill; her sister, Rosa Picaso and an infant sister, Alicia, who died in 1938.
She is survived by her son, Jesse Bartley Doggett and his wife, Mary Ann, of Owings Mills, Maryland; grandson, Jeremiah Ian Doggett of Baltimore, Maryland; and brother, John Benavidez and his wife Alice Pe?a of Austin, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to St. Jude Shrine, Nationwide Center of St. Jude Devotions, 512 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD 21201. http://www.stjudeshrine.org/sj/
Come and go visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, from 9:00 AM-7:00 PM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S. Dewey Ave. Family will be present to greet friends on Friday from 4:00-6:00 PM.
A Rosary will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 10:30 AM in St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated following the service at 11:00 AM in the church. Father Juan Grajeda will be the celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass on Saturday in Memorial Park Cemetery, Bartlesville.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 9, 2019