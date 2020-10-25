Mary Lou Lacy



San Angelo - Mary Lou Lacy, 90, of San Angelo, passed away on Friday, October 24, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1930 in Runnels County to Louise and Gene Crawford. Mary Lou graduated from Ballinger High School and later went on to obtain a B.A. from Angelo State University. Mary Lou then began her career in education working first for San Angelo ISD at San Jacinto Elementary and later for Trinity Lutheran as a kindergarten teacher. Mary Lou married R.L. Lacy on December 7, 1949 and had 2 children, Ricky and Rhonda. Mary Lou was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Eastern Star and had a passion for cats, gardening, genealogy, and especially teaching. Mary Lou will always be remembered for her love of her students and especially for her deep commitment to family. She became "grandmother" to so many as she attended football, basketball, cross country, track, stock shows, and soccer games to show her love and support for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband R.L. Lacy, her son Ricky Lacy, her sister Patsy Ruth Mapes, her mother Louise, and her father and stepmother Gene and Iola Crawford. Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Rhonda Hatfield and husband Mike, her daughter-in-law Cathy Lacy, her sister Gloriana Tadlock (Richard), brother Jim Crawford (Martha), and brother-in-law Charles Mapes, her nieces Lynn Bartlett, Laurie Stark, and Diane Fairchild, her grandchildren Randy Joe Lacy (Melinda), Bryan Doyle Lacy, Ana Louise Stewart, and Tracy Jean Stewart, her great grandchildren Randi T Harb, Skylar Jeanne Lacy, and Gemma Lou Ann Lacy, and her special friends Mark and Vicki Jessen. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm October 27, 2020 and funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10am October 28, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Lacy family asks that you make a memorial donation in Mary Lou's name to West Texas Boys Ranch. The family would also like to thank the staff of the Tucker Unit at Sagecrest.









