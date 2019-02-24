|
|
Mary Louise Crotwell
San Angelo, TX
Mary Louise Alexander Crotwell, 86, was welcomed into our heavenly home on Feb. 20, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1932 at home on the family farm near Tennyson, in Coke County, Texas. She was the sixth child and fifth daughter of William "Bill" and Jessie Lee Stephenson Alexander. She spent her childhood there, attending Tennyson School and graduating from Bronte High School. Following graduation, she moved to San Angelo where she worked at Kress Department Store. Her job at Kress would lead her to her future. Her sister and a coworker, Elwayne Crotwell, set up Mary with a pen pal - Elwayne's brother Ordie Alman Crotwell, Jr. Ordie was a lieutenant who was stationed in Japan with the Air Force and looking for someone to write him while stationed overseas. Mary and Ordie wrote each other for six months until he returned to the U. S., where she met him at the airport for the first time. The two were married four months later on Dec., 23, 1955 in San Angelo. They enjoyed almost 59 years of marriage before Ordie's death in 2014. With Ordie's career in the U.S. Air Force, they lived throughout the United States and in the Philippines. They loved traveling, and his career provided many adventures that they enjoyed. They retired in San Angelo, where Mary enjoyed bowling and sewing. She especially enjoyed her Sunday School class and friends at Immanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Ordie; daughter Jeanette; brother Norbon (Bill); sisters Jessie (Chunk) Boatright and Thelma (Scooter) Harris. She is survived by sisters Queenie Wade and Billie Johnson, both of San Angelo; daughter Janice Escue and husband Glenn of College Station; granddaughters Jessica Escue of College Station; Jenna Lawrence and husband Ben of Waxahachie; and great-granddaughter Rachel Lawrence of Waxahachie; brothers-in-law Harold Crotwell of Lawton OK; and Elwayne Crotwell and Melvin Crotwell, both of San Angelo; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Although the cause of her death is cancer, she stated she never wanted it said that she lost her battle to cancer. She said she was not going to lose the battle no matter the result, because a much better place is waiting for her. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tommy Richardson of Immanuel Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019