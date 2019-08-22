|
Mary Louise Horne
Lawrenceville - Mary Louise Horne, 90, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, passed away August 17, 2019. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on February 24, 1929 to James and Albertine Horne. Mary graduated from Blackshear High School and received an Education degree from Wiley College. She married Jesse Newsome on December 31, 1957 and traveled around the country with him in the Airforce. She had a career as a teacher in the field of elementary education. Teaching in San Angelo, Eielson Airforce Base and McGuire Airforce Base before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Alpha Kappa Alpha and had a passion for travel. She traveled to all but two of the states. She also traveled to Europe, Asia and Africa. Mary was a member of Wesley Trinity UMC when she lived in San Angelo, joining the church at a very early age. In New Jersey she attended Union AME in Allentown. She was very active in the church and the women's group. Known as the cake lady she baked for all church function and did special requests for members. Everyone loved her baking skills. She was preceded in death by her mother Albertine Hibbler Horne, her father James Horne, her brother Albert Horne, her sister Gloria Kirkpatrick. She is survived by her brother James Horne, Jr., her daughters Pamela Burke, Sheila Maddox, and her husband Winston, also her grandchildren, Rachel Maddox, Zachary Maddox, Nichole Kane', Gilliean Burke and six great grandchildren. There are many nieces and nephews to mourn her loss. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Ave N, San Angelo, TX 76901. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be provided at Wesley Trinity UMC, 301 W 18th St, San Angelo, TX 76903. Family and friends are encouraged to sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 22, 2019