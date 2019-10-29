|
|
Mary Louise Talbot
San Angelo - Mary Louise Talbot, age 84, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born September 30, 1935, to parents Boyd and Ruby Ramsey in Grand Island, Nebraska. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Lee Talbot on November 7, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 1 brother.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Lee Talbot, daughter Connie and Steve Hochreiter of Grape Creek, Texas, son Steven and Julie Talbot of Lincoln, Nebraska and son Ryan and Dora Talbot of LaPorte, Indiana, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way, brother Jerry (Herk) Ramsey and sister Cheryl Trueman.
Mary was a true homemaker and her family was so special to her. She loved working with her hands and making beautiful things by sewing, painting, crafting, knitting, crocheting, and jewelry making, especially with others. She enjoyed working in fabric stores to support her creative hobbies. After retirement, she and Tom traveled in their fifth wheel trailer with Servants on Wheels Ever Ready until settling in San Angelo, Texas. Mary made things feel like home while Tom did maintenance at church camps. She had a passion for telling others about Jesus.
A Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 am at Grape Creek Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas with Brad Winchester officiating. Donations in memory of Mary can be made to the to help find a cure. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
