Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
509 S State St
Bronte, TX 76933
(325) 473-3131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Grape Creek Baptist Church
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Talbot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Talbot


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Talbot Obituary
Mary Louise Talbot

San Angelo - Mary Louise Talbot, age 84, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born September 30, 1935, to parents Boyd and Ruby Ramsey in Grand Island, Nebraska. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Lee Talbot on November 7, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, and 1 brother.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Lee Talbot, daughter Connie and Steve Hochreiter of Grape Creek, Texas, son Steven and Julie Talbot of Lincoln, Nebraska and son Ryan and Dora Talbot of LaPorte, Indiana, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way, brother Jerry (Herk) Ramsey and sister Cheryl Trueman.

Mary was a true homemaker and her family was so special to her. She loved working with her hands and making beautiful things by sewing, painting, crafting, knitting, crocheting, and jewelry making, especially with others. She enjoyed working in fabric stores to support her creative hobbies. After retirement, she and Tom traveled in their fifth wheel trailer with Servants on Wheels Ever Ready until settling in San Angelo, Texas. Mary made things feel like home while Tom did maintenance at church camps. She had a passion for telling others about Jesus.

A Memorial Celebration will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 am at Grape Creek Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas with Brad Winchester officiating. Donations in memory of Mary can be made to the to help find a cure. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now