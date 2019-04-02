|
Mary Louise Wilson Pickens
San Angelo - Mary was born on January 21, 1929 to Annie B. and Marcus Wilson in Magnolia, AR. She passed from this earth into the arms of her heavenly Father on April 1, 2019. Mary spent her childhood in Magnolia creating lots of memories. After high school, Mary attended Magnolia A&M College, now Southern Arkansas State. Much of Mary's time was spent at Central Baptist Church where she came to know Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. The greatest gift God gave Mary was being one of His mighty prayer warriors. You knew when Mary prayed for you, God was listening. She never quit praying until the prayers were answered.
Mary married John and they raised their family mostly in Odessa and Houston. She later moved to Rockwall, then spent the last 22 years in San Angelo making many precious friends and watching her grandsons grow up and loving on her five great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children Sandy and Lee Puckitt of Water Valley, John and Gloria Pickens of Austin and Diane Carlton of Houston. Also her grandchildren Lane and Marcie Puckitt of San Angelo, Casey and Berkeley Puckitt of Wall, Kyle Carlton of Houston and Jeff Campbell of Austin. She loved getting to know her great grandchildren, Luke, James and Jake Puckitt; Sadie and Jones Puckitt.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at 3pm on Thursday April 4, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
II Tim. 4:7 I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
GOD IS GOOD--ALL THE TIME!!
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019