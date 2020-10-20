Mary Ruth Baker
San Angelo - Mary Ruth Baker, 82, of San Angelo went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday October 19, 2020 in a local hospital.
Family visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Harper Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 22, in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Harold Watkins officiating.
Mrs. Baker was born December 17, 1937 in Norton, Texas to Lonnie and Tressie Jones Watkins. She married Harold Baker May 28, 1960 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Harold preceded her in death in April of 1996. She was also preceded in death by her Mom and Dad as well as eight siblings Sherman, Buster, LB, Carley, Coots, Clifford, Janice, and Jackie, and a son-in-law Lelan Ewell.
Mary Ruth was an avid football fan, very passionate about her Dallas Cowboys. Often when they would lose, the family would not be eating supper that night. She also enjoyed her baseball and Nascar, where she would enjoy endless talks with her family and friends. Mrs. Baker was a secretary for Fields, Stewart and Dolliver for over twenty five years and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her three daughters, Angela Heroy of San Angelo, Allison Ewell of Crockett, Shana Goebel and husband James of Cleveland, Tx., six grandchildren Colten Heroy, Lauren Smith, Kaycee McCaleb, Rebekah Heroy, Chase McCaleb, and Laci Smith.
