Mary Ruth Nessmith
San Angelo - Mary Ruth Nessmith, age 88, of San Angelo, Texas entered into rest on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Mary was born October 9, 1931 in Eola, Texas to Robert and Christine Morrison. Mary graduated from Lakeview Highschool in San Angelo, Texas. She later worked as a secretary for State Farm. Mary married William Harvey Nessmith on August 9, 1951 and the couple welcomed three children, which began her journey as a homemaker. In her free time, Mary enjoyed spending time with fellow members of the Elks Lodge. She also loved to travel, go shopping with friends and family, and express her creative side by sewing and painting. Mary will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Christine Morrison, husband William Harvey Nessmith, and her daughter Valerie Sides. Mary is survived by her daughter Judy McNeill and husband Jim; son Wesley Nessmith and wife Lea; sister Peggy Morrison; and sister-in-law Dorothy Morrison. A visitation for Mary will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020