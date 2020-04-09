|
Mary Ryan
San Angelo - Mary Awilda Hasty Ryan, affectionately known as EB to her family and close friends, passed away on April 8, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. Mary was born November, 16, 1937 in San Angelo, Texas to Creed and Corrinne Hasty. She grew up in San Angelo along with her 9 brothers and sisters. On April 20,1956, Mary married the love of her life, David Ryan and together they had 6 children: Karen Dimick(Jeff) , Sharon Biamon (Tom) , Ron (Kay), Randy, Laurie, and Roy. Mary loved to hunt, fish, camp and go boating with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband David, daughter Karen, son Randy, her parents and seven of her siblings. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lawnhaven Cemetery in San Angelo on Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 PM. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no services at this time.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020