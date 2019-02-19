|
|
Matias Escalante
San Angelo, TX
Matias Escalante, 77, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 in San Angelo. Matias was born December 19, 1941 in Acuna, Mexico to Matias Escalante Gutierrez. Matias grew up in Acuna and after high school moved to Springfield, Illinois where he started a career in welding. He married Dora Elia De La Rosa on January 10, 1965 and they shared 54 wonderful years together and raised 5 beautiful children. He founded MND Welding Service in Lockport, IL but would relocate his family to Sonora, TX where he had his business for over forty years before retiring in 2018. Matias was a loving and devoted son, father and husband who devoted his life to his family.
He enjoyed reading on his spare time, watching the news with his coffee first thing in the morning. He loved this great nation and loved the sight of Christmas lights in December. He always worked and fought hard for the people he loved and the things he believed in.
Matias was preceded in death by his father, Matias Escalante Gutierrez. He is survived by his wife Dora Elia Escalante, of San Angelo; his Children, Matt Escalante, of San Angelo, Jose Escalante and his wife Lisa, of Crane, Luis Escalante, of San Angelo, Dora Buitron and her husband David, of Sonora and Antonio Escalante, of San Angelo; his Grandchildren, Michael Escalante, Matthew Escalante, Michelle Escalante, Joey Escalante and his wife, Melissa, Nick Escalante, Cris Escalante, David Buitron and his wife Nicole, Valeria Buitron, and Jill Buitron; 4 great grandchildren; and his Brother, Manuel Escalante and his wife Maria; and numerous other family members and friends. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God Church with Pastor Israel Flores officiating. Interment will follow at Belvedere Memorial Park. Pallbearers for the service will be his grandchildren.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 19, 2019