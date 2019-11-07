Services
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
Matilda Longoria "Irma" Castro


1930 - 2019
Matilda Longoria "Irma" Castro Obituary
Matilde Longoria "Irma" Castro, 89, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, peacefully at her home.

Rosary will be said 6:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Castro was born March 14, 1930, in San Antonio. Irma married Raymond Castro, Sr. in 1957. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1989. She was resident of San Angelo since early 1950's. Irma worked for the San Angelo Independent School District as Crossing Guard and in the Cafeteria at Sam Houston Elementary School. She was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church.

Survivors include four daughters, Mary Ruth Schultz, Mary Ann Wooldridge of Dallas, Rose Rios and Lucy Ontiveros both of New Iberia, Louisiana; six sons, Raymond Castro, Jr., Rey Mario Castro both of San Angelo, Armando Castro of Itasca, David Castro, Rene Castro all of San Angelo and Juan A. Castro of Fort Worth; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and great-grand grandchildren. Irma was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Guadalupe Luna; and a daughter, Mary Magdalena Castro.

Family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
