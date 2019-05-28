Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Mattie Mull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Edith Mull


1927 - 2019
Mattie Edith Mull Obituary
Mattie Edith Mull

San Angelo - Mattie Edith "Sis" (Eckert) Mull, 92, of San Angelo, Texas went to be with our Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in San Angelo. Visitation will be held all day from 9 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Mattie was born on March 15, 1927 in Mereta, Texas to Miles and Pearl Eckert. Mattie married Dicky LaRue Mull on December 21, 1949 in Lovington, New Mexico.

Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Elmer, Charlie and Lester; sister Annie. She is survived by her children, daughter Karen Czarnecki, and her husband Lou of San Angelo, son David and his wife Susan of McCammon, Idaho and daughter Rebecca (Becky) Mull of Frisco, Texas, sister Mary Eckert of Big Spring, Texas and brother Miles Eckert of Gardendale, Texas. Mattie has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend our gratitude to Dr. Forlano and her staff for mother's care over many years. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks for the exceptional and loving care that the staff at Cedar Manor - Next Step provided for our mother. We also wish to thank St. Gabriel's Hospice for the fine care given to our mother during her final days.

Our mother spent the last few years looking for her mother and father to bring her home. Now, she is home with them.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 28, 2019
