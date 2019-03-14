|
|
Mattie Louise Bates
San Angelo, TX
Mattie Louise Bates, 96, died March 12, 2019 at Regency House in San Angelo, Texas after a long illness. Mattie was born March 12, 1923 to J.A. Sprott and Enid L. Cantrell Sprott in Uvalde County, Texas. She married Frank C. Bates May 24, 1941 and started their family together.
She was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great friend to many. To the family and friends, she will always be remembered for cooking her homemade bread and rolls. In her later years after her husband died, she worked at Levi and Ethicon. After Mattie retired from Ethicon, she enjoyed taking bus tour trips all over the country with her best friend Eva and her sister Jean.
Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cecil Bates, one son, William N. Bates, one grandson, Edward G. Belcher and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Frances L. Gordon and husband, Ken, of Gladewater, Texas, one son, Frank C. Bates, Jr. and wife, Ann, of San Angelo, Texas; grandsons, Stacy W. Bates, Gary J. Bates, Stanley R. Belcher and Kenneth W. Belcher, granddaughters Florence L. Cooper and Christine E. Selby. There are also numerous great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Bates Family would like to thank the many employees of Regency House for the loving care they gave Mom during the years that she was there. Special thanks to Nurse Susan Cole, Dr. Gary Nussey and his nurses. Thanks also to Kindred Hospice for the great care Mom received the last few days of her life. As per Mattie's request, there will be no services held. If you wish to make a donation, please make it to Meals for the Elderly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 14, 2019