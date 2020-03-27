|
|
Maude 'Terry' Jenkins
San Angelo - Maude 'Terry' Jenkins Yule, Devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother and friend to many Maude 'Terry' Yule Jenkins, 83, passed away from this earth to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Services will be at a later date under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home on Sherwood Way.
Terry, fondly known as 'Gran', was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on September 10, 1936. She married her sweetheart, Benny Jenkins, on December 29, 1953 in Edinburgh, Scotland. She and Benny lived in many places with their family: California, England, Germany and eventually to Texas. She was an Air Force wife for 20 years and a wonderful partner to Benny in all of his endeavors. They called San Angelo home when he retired. Dad took care of our mother for the last five years. He was her partner and caretaker.
Mom loved the sunshine of West Texas and was found barefoot as soon as it was warm enough. She kept the doors wide open to welcome the sunshine that she loved so much.
She loved being a mom (most of the time!). She adored being a grandmother all of the time. Mom had a great wit and lots of little ditties to get you through life.
Mother had the great gift of hospitality. She always had something cooking for family and friends. Anyone and everyone was welcome at the table. The bigger the appetite the happier she was.
Gran's home was known and cherished as 'The Fun House'. Every summer you could find the grandkids, neighbors, and friends swimming, playing lots of games and, yes, eating at Gran and Papa's.
Terry is survived by her husband Benny; four children: Deborah and husband Russ Weatherford, Denise and husband Jeff Chesnut, David Jenkins, Ron Jenkins and daughter in law Sandy Jenkins; 12 grandchildren, Will and wife Roxanne, Whitney and husband Kully, Lizzy, Gus, Maggy, Justin and wife Skylar, Kacey and husband Randy, Addi, Sage, Devin and wife Rebecca, Leanne and Jeremy, and Kristin and Dustin; 13 great-grandchildren: Kenedy, Kanon, Lux, Kotton, Lane, Payton, Cash, Rocky, Jaxson, Autumn, Maycie, Jenna, and Hadley. She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary Yule and John Yule; her sister, Doris Reid; a son, Benny Wayne Jenkins; and a grandson, William Bentley.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020