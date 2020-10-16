Maurice Douglas Westmoreland
San Angelo - Maurice Douglas Westmoreland, resident of San Angelo, Texas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with family at the age of 86 years, 10 months, 11 days. Maurice was born November 25, 1933, in San Marcos, Texas, the son of Earl R. and Elizabeth Pyland Westmoreland. Earl, an Immigration Officer and Border Patrolman and Elizabeth, a teacher had three boys, Maurice being the eldest they were raised in several border communities including Valentine, Presidio, Marfa, El Paso and ultimately Del Rio where Maurice graduated from High School. Maurice grew up in a household with a strict set of personal values and amongst the boys an extremely competitive sports environment where, despite his small stature he excelled in boxing, track and field and football.
Maurice attended Southwest Texas State University where he earned a BS & MS in Industrial Arts and Education while playing football and running track for the SWT Bobcats. He interrupted his college education by joining the US Army Infantry Division. After basic training he was deployed to Korea. Upon his return to the states, Maurice earned his military commission and ultimately joined the U.S. Army Reserves and finished his college education. He was able to regain his position on the Bobcat football and track teams having earned multiple School Letters in each sport. Amongst his athletic highlights, Maurice posted several 9.60 second 100-yard dash times winning most meets and being recognized as the fastest man in the Lone Star Conference.
While finishing his education in San Marcos, Maurice met and married the love of his life, Rose Lee Wyatt on May 25, 1960. After graduation, and during his first public education career stop in Pearsall, TX Maurice and Rose started their family having two boys, Craig, and Scott. In 1963, Maurice moved the family to Floresville where they lived during the entirety of their careers in public education. After serving several years as a teacher and coach in Floresville, Maurice accepted the role of Principal for Falls City I.S.D. while still residing in Floresville. In addition to his principal duties he also coached multiple sports for the Falls City Beavers for the three years prior to accepting an overseas role in the Viet Nam conflict where he served for 15 months. Upon his return to the states, he accepted a role as Intermediate School Principal for Floresville I.S.D. It was during this time he began and ultimately completed his Educational Doctorate from Northern Virginia University. Not long after, Maurice then accepted the role of Superintendent of Schools for Floresville I.S.D. which he maintained for over twenty years. During this time, he was active in numerous civic and religious organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Optimist Club, First Baptist Church and Peanut Festival to name a few.
While assisting Rose in the challenging task of raising two boys, running a school system and involvement in multiple civic organizations, Maurice still spent every Monday evening, most weekends and multiple weeks during the summer months furthering his military career in the U.S. Army Reserve. In doing so, he found time to complete the Command and General Staff College and the US Army War College and rising in rank to full Colonel. During his last assignment he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (Oak Leaf Cluster) and promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff for the 90th Army Reserve Command. Though he and his family were extremely proud of his education and public-school career, Maurice first and foremost identified himself as a retired military officer. He had such passion for the military and what it stood for in his life. He had an unwavering respect for all the service men and women whose selfless efforts allow Americans to enjoy their many freedoms.
After leaving Floresville, Maurice and Rose opened a private school in Mexico City, Mexico with U.S. college accreditation. They flew between Mexico City and to a home they maintained in Sierra Vista, AZ for just over two years. Upon hiring a full staff and completion of the school's U.S. accreditation, they moved to Sierra Vista full time for three years. They learned during that time they were becoming grandparents for the first time and decided to relocate to San Angelo, TX with sights set on spending as much time as possible with those grandbabies. They enjoyed living in the community of San Angelo for over 20 years. Maurice, in addition to spending family time, enjoyed traveling with Rose and friends across the country, watching sporting events, completing numerous woodworking projects, practicing his marksmanship with the local sheriff's department and sharing morning coffee several times a week with his retired military officer buddies located in and around San Angelo.
Maurice is survived by his son, Dr. Scott E. Westmoreland & wife Dr. D'Laine of San Angelo; his son, Craig W. Westmoreland and wife Jeanette of Davidson, NC; his granddaughter, Jacqueline Wing and husband Alex of Dallas; his granddaughter, Lydia Westmoreland of San Angelo; his grandson, Ethan Westmoreland of Raleigh, NC; his niece, Lynne Wyatt Scott and husband Gene of Houston; his brother, Kenneth Westmoreland and wife Viveca of Canyon Lake; his sister-in-law, Molly Westmoreland of Katy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maurice was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 59 years, Rose Lee Wyatt Westmoreland; his brother, William Jordan Westmoreland; his parents, Earl R. & Elizabeth Pyland Westmoreland; his parents-in-law, Albert A. & Lydia Blinka Wyatt; and his niece, Martha Lynn Westmoreland. Private graveside services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., at Floresville City Cemetery with military honors and officiated by Rev Jim Browning (Col. USAF Ret.). Serving as pallbearers were Craig, Scott, Don and Brad Westmoreland, Alex Wing and Richard Popham. The family requests memorials be made The Wounded Warrior Project
.
