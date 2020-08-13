1/1
Maurine "Dinky" Atkinson
Maurine "Dinky" Atkinson

Maurine "Dinky" Atkinson passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of her 98th birthday August 12, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at the Knickerbocker Community Cemetery in Knickerbocker Texas at 2:00pm Saturday, August 15th.

Dinky was a native West Texan and enjoyed all things outdoors when she was younger. She was quite the daredevil who rode horses, motorcycles, and flew airplanes! In 1955 she was a stand-in for Elizabeth Taylor in the movie The Giant filmed in Marfa, Texas. She was an incredible cook and made the best buttermilk pie anyone has ever eaten. Dinky loved dancing and would often two-step around the house, even late in life when she needed a walker to help her get around.

Dinky is survived by her daughter Becky Bracher, her grandchildren Rebecca and husband Tim Ball, Stewart Atkinson, and Suzanne and husband Jonathan Click, her great-grandchildren Reagan, Caleb, Reese, and Kate Ball, Scarlett and Asher Click and daughters-in-law Linda Atkinson, Carla Hirt and family Ronnie and Brazos Hirt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ball and Lucille Duncan, her husband D.O. Atkinson, her sister Betty Jo Hurd, her sons David and Bige Atkinson, and son-in-law Bob Bracher.

Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
