Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Maurine Cox Murrah


1926 - 2019
Maurine Cox Murrah Obituary
Maurine Cox Murrah

San Angelo - Maurine Cox, Murrah, 92, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, in San Angelo.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Maurine Murrah was born September 20, 1926 in Liberty Hill, to Hugh and Ollie Cox. Maurine was a church secretary for 20 years. Maurine's first marriage was for 37 years. They had three daughters, Kay, Ginny, and Pat. In 1994, she reconnected with a high school sweetheart Dan Murrah. They lived in Del Rio for 7 years and then moved to the Terrace in San Angelo where they have lived for 18 years.

Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Dan Murrah; daughters, Kay Ward, Ginny Rosen, and Pat Baker; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 4, 2019
