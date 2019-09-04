|
Maurine Cox Murrah
San Angelo - Maurine Cox, Murrah, 92, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, in San Angelo.
Maurine Murrah was born September 20, 1926 in Liberty Hill, to Hugh and Ollie Cox. Maurine was a church secretary for 20 years. Maurine's first marriage was for 37 years. They had three daughters, Kay, Ginny, and Pat. In 1994, she reconnected with a high school sweetheart Dan Murrah. They lived in Del Rio for 7 years and then moved to the Terrace in San Angelo where they have lived for 18 years.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Dan Murrah; daughters, Kay Ward, Ginny Rosen, and Pat Baker; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 4, 2019