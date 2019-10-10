|
Mavis Clarkson Bell
San Angelo - Mavis Clarkson Bell, 78, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3 S. Randolph Street, with inurnment to follow in the church courtyard columbarium. Fr Matt Rowe will officiate. Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home. She requests bright and colorful flowers.
Mavis was born October 1, 1941 in Heswall, Wirral, England, to her parents George and Nell Clarkson. The middle child of three, Mavis grew up in Heswall. After her elementary and high school education, she went on to train at the Royal Salop Infirmary, and continued to work there after graduating from the Royal College of Nursing in 1965. In 1966, along with a fellow nurse, she decided to move to San Angelo Texas to nurse at Shannon. In 1980 she met the love of her life, Ron Bell. They were married in August of 1981 and they shared 33 beautiful years together. She loved her life and was fortunate to have family in England, Canada, and San Angelo.
For Mavis nursing was not just a profession or career, it was her calling. Her life of service as a Registered Nurse touched many, many patients and their families and also her colleagues. Mavis retired from Shannon Medical Center on January 31, 2007 after more than 35 years of dedicated service as an RN-C,CPAN.
In 1973, Mavis was a founding member of the Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) San Angelo, TX Chapter. The DBE is a non-profit society promoting friendship and fun with other women while raising funds for worthwhile charities, including the assisted living home, Mountbatten House in Houston, TX.
Mavis and her husband, Ron were avid supporters of Angelo State University. They have established Scholarships at ASU for Nursing and ROTC.
Mavis cared deeply about the hungry in San Angelo, she served as the Board Secretary for Project Dignidad, an ecumenical ministry that provides food in emergency situations to individuals and families.
She loved the Lord and she was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, having served on the Altar Guild and the Vestry.
Mavis was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Ron.
She is survived by her brother George Clarkson and wife Valerie, of Wrexham, North Wales; her sister Pat (Clarkson) Sweeney and her husband, Jim, of Nanaimo, British Columbia and nephews Michael Sweeney, of Alberta, Canada and Andrew Sweeney and his wife, Lisa, of Vancouver, British Columbia; her niece Susan Clarkson and partner Paul, of Ruthin, North Wales; and her nephew, David Clarkson and his wife Jo, of Mold, North Wales. Mavis is also survived by numerous other great nieces and nephews, other family members and close friends.
Special thanks go to her wonderful caregivers from Comfort Keepers: Ashley Tristan, Maria Guadarrama, Dora Terrazas, and Virginia Torres.
Donations may be made to the .
Mavis loved poetry and was always ready with an appropriate quote. Here is one more:
"The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention." ~ Oscar Wilde
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book atwww.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019