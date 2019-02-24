Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Maximina "Maxine" Solis DeLuna

San Angelo, TX

Maximina 'Maxine" DeLuna, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in San Angelo.

Public viewing will Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the rosary being said at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Felix Archibong, officiating. Arrangement are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. DeLuna was born August 10, 1936 in Mexico. She has been a resident of San Angelo for over 40 years. Maxine married Roberto DeLuna February 16, 1957 in Mexico. He passed away on August 28, 2007. She worked for Inn of the Conchos for 35 years retiring in 2018. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Yolanda Torres and husband Robert, Sr. of San Angelo; a brother, Beto Solis of Acuna, Coahuila , Mexico; two grandchildren, Robert Torres, Jr. and wife Jessica and Laura Torres and husband Gerardo all of San Angelo; two great grandchildren, Zachariah Torres and Sophia Muniz.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019
