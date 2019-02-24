|
Maximina "Maxine" Solis DeLuna
San Angelo, TX
Maximina 'Maxine" DeLuna, 82, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the rosary being said at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Felix Archibong, officiating. Arrangement are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. DeLuna was born August 10, 1936 in Mexico. She has been a resident of San Angelo for over 40 years. Maxine married Roberto DeLuna February 16, 1957 in Mexico. He passed away on August 28, 2007. She worked for Inn of the Conchos for 35 years retiring in 2018. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Yolanda Torres and husband Robert, Sr. of San Angelo; a brother, Beto Solis of Acuna, Coahuila , Mexico; two grandchildren, Robert Torres, Jr. and wife Jessica and Laura Torres and husband Gerardo all of San Angelo; two great grandchildren, Zachariah Torres and Sophia Muniz.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019