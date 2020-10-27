1/1
Maxine Dale Halamicek
Maxine Dale Halamicek

San Angelo - Maxine Dale Halamicek, 84, of San Angelo, formally of Brownfield, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas.

Maxine was born on October 18, 1936 to Mack and Adelle West in Thrall, Texas. Maxine graduated from Taylor High School in 1955. She married Lynn Carl Halamicek of Tahoka, Texas on September 7, 1956. They settled in Brownfield, Texas where together they owned and operated Nelson's Pharmacy. They moved to San Angelo to enjoy their retirement. Maxine's world revolved around her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved golf, reading, family gatherings and was a member of New Hope Bible Church. Maxine and Lynn recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. She is survived by three children, son Mike Halamicek and his wife Cynthia Halamicek of San Angelo, Texas; son Benjamin Mack Halamicek and his wife Priscilla Halamicek of San Angelo, Texas; and daughter Leigh Ann Smith and her husband Donny Smith of Wall, Texas. Maxine is also survived by her grandchildren, Anna Pittman and her husband Gary Pittman of San Angelo, Texas; Casey Fuqua and her husband Kyle Fuqua of Midland, Texas; Tiffany Moorman and her husband Cade Moorman of Wall, Texas; Sara Drgac and her husband Jeff Drgac of Wall, Texas; Cody Barr of San Angelo, Texas; and Coby Halamicek of San Angelo, Texas; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by both parents and sister, Rita West.

The family of Maxine wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all Park Plaza Nursing Home associates, St. Gabriel's Hospice of San Angelo nursing staff, and her church family at New Hope Bible Church for countless prayers.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 7pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Harper's Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas.

A celebration of life will be held in Maxine's honor on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at New Hope Bible Church in San Angelo, Texas. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas. Arrangements are made by Harper's Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial donations be made in Maxine's honor to Meals for the Elderly in San Angelo, Texas.

Family and friends can sign the online register at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
