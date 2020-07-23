Maxine HarrisonSan Angelo - Maxine Harrison passed with peace and grace on July 22, 2020. She was an exceedingly kind and unassuming lady who made such a difference in our lives. Above all else, she loved her family and friends and demonstrated that she was a person of faith. She lived her life volunteering and serving others.Alvina Maxine Hennersdorf Harrison was born in 1926 to Earl Max and Lucy Alvina Hennersdorf in San Angelo, Texas.She attended schools in San Angelo and graduated as Salutatorian from San Angelo High School in 1943. She had participated in interscholastic league tournaments as a debater and extemporaneous speaker. She was recognized with a "degree of distinction" in the National Forensic League.Maxine graduated, with honors, from Texas Technological College in 1947. She was involved in many campus clubs and was a member of Tech's debate team.On June 15, 1947 she married William Lea Harrison of San Angelo who had joined Harrison Roofing Company with his father and brother. From this union, Ronald Lea, David Earl, and Jan were born.Her family was most important to her. She attended all her children's school activities from scouting (being a cub scout den mother), to baseball, band concerts and accompanied them on tennis tournaments. Of course, there were also piano & dance recitals and occasionally fishing & wildflower trips. We wish you could have seen how talented Maxine was with ceramics, china painting, jewelry making, sewing, knitting, crocheting and decorating for events - however she "definitely" made the best Christmas stockings in the whole wide world.She maintained a Christian home and as a member of St. Luke Methodist Church she taught Sunday School, later transferring her membership to First United Methodist Church. At the time of her death she was a member of Cheers Sunday School class.After her children left home, Maxine worked as a Shannon Hospital volunteer for thirty-four plus years until her health forced her retirement. Friendships were made and many happy hours were spent with her extended family. She also enjoyed delivering meals every week for Meals for The Elderly for more than ten years and volunteering her services for FUMC. She received the DAR Award for community service.In 1998, her husband preceded her in death after fifty-one years of marriage.Survivors include children Ronny Harrison and wife Carol, David Harrison and wife Katie, and Jan Drake and husband Phil. Grandchildren Clint Harrison and wife Lindsay, Jeremy Harrison and wife Amy, Laura Harrison, Julia Taylor and husband Anthony, and Sunny Pietsch and husband Ryan. Great-grandchildren Morgan Harrison, Ashlea Harrison, Abbie Harrison, Coty Lea Harrison, Rebecca Harrison, Blake Pietsch, Samantha Pietsch and William Pietsch. Step-granddaughters Amy Hill and husband Shane and Mandi Anderson. Step-great-grandchildren Hannah Hill and fiancé Ty Kothmann, Riley Hill, Jacob and wife Brittney Scherr, Lauren Scherr and Will Scherr. Nieces Molly Christensen, Peggy Chandler, Marilyn Broussard, nephew O.D. "Bubba" Harrison, and numerous cousins. She is also survived by her trusty fur companion, Rags.Special thanks to Dr. Carl Anderton, the numerous Lyndale assisted living staff and the Shannon health care workers that took such loving care of Maxine. The chaplain at Shannon was especially comforting to her and the family in the last hours.Due to the Covid 19 virus, there will be no family visitation, but viewing will be available at Harper Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., and Sunday from 12:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. A private family graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of San Angelo, First United Methodist Church or Meals for The Elderly.Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at