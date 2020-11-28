1/1
Maxine Strickland
1934 - 2020
Maxine Strickland

San Angelo - Maxine Strickland of San Angelo, passed away in her home on November 23, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on July 21,1934 in Rockdale, Texas to William Carl Colvin and Velma Clawson Covin. Maxine was a retired public school teacher, having taught in the Water Valley and San Angelo Independent School Districts. She as actively involved with her church family at Community Hills Christian Church and found joy in serving others in her community. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Frank Strickland; her brother William Covin, sister Marion Wilson, and brother in law Carl Wilson.

Maxine is survived by her daughter; Debby Averitt and husband Joe Bill of San Angelo; son Steve Strickland and wife Tammy of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren Bill Joe Averitt and wife Katy of Burnett, Sally McPhetrige and husband Scot of Springtown, TX, Stephanie Majoulian and husband Viken of San Bruno, CA., and Tate Strickland of London, England; and three great-grandchildren Gideon and Grant McPhetrige, and Katelyn Jo Averitt; and niece Cathy Wilkerson and husband Billy of Mobile, Alabama.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1st at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Hills Christian Church or a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to Interim Hospice, Quality Caring Hands, San Angelo Rehab and Nursing, and Community Hospital for their loving care.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery
