Maymegene "Cookie" Williams RobertsSan Angelo - Maymegene "Cookie" Williams Roberts passed away from this earth on August 23rd, 2020 at 88 years of age. She was born on September 17, 1931 in San Angelo, Texas to James Peter "JP" Williams and Nina Mae Thomas Williams. Maymegene, known to her family and friends as Cookie, was the second of three children. She had one brother, James Peter Williams, Jr and one sister, June Ann Williams Wylie. She derived her lifelong nickname because her brother couldn't say Maymegene.Cookie graduated from San Angelo High School in 1948, she went on to attend San Angelo College and then The University of Texas. While at UT, she was nominated as a Bluebonnet Belle. She met the ying to her yang, her husband of 59 years, Richard "Dick" Eugene Roberts. After some of his smooth talking they eloped, starting their life in San Diego, California eventually moving back to Texas and finally landing back in San Angelo in 1962 to open their printing company Bradley Printing.In 1952 they started their family with the birth of their first of five beautiful children Rick, Penny and Candy soon followed and then a few years later came Cliff and Kathleen. Cookie was very involved with her family. Going on family trips and being the go-to house for grandchildren slumber parties. The grandkids looked forward to helping make fresh made biscuits and gravy, homemade donuts and sticky buns in the mornings at Gradmal's. Holidays and family dinners were always her favorite activity as she loved bringing family and friends together. Cookie made a mean Coq au Vin! She was big on traditions and always hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas at her home especially her Christmas Eve celebration where Santa even made a special stop just for her family. She was always welcoming of all of her kid's friends and treated them like family.She initially became active in the PTA when her children were in school but carried on involvement well into her grandchildren's education. She continued volunteering her time serving in various positions including PTA President on the local and state level. Her passion for the education of children led her to run for a position on the SAISD school board which she held until health issues caused her to resign. She relished her time on the board and was a diligent advocate for teachers and the education of San Angelo youth. Her desire to support the School district resulted in a long standing tradition of hosting a Back-to-school administrators luncheon prior to the first day of school. Education was a lifelong priority to Cookie. Her children honored her commitment to that by creating an endowment for San Angelo graduates who attend Angelo State University.Home cooked meals and campfire time at the family ranch as well as moon lit jeep rides around the property with her kids and grandkids fed her soul. The Roberts Nueces Ranch is where she was most at home and at peace; especially in these latter years.She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Rick Roberts and wife Jan, Penny Roberts, Candy Duncan and husband Gene, Cliff Roberts, Kathleen Pfluger and husband Bart. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Rick Roberts lll, Bailey (Hilee) Roberts, Skip (Carrie) Bolding, Lyndon (Henry) Galindo, Michael Roberts, Leslie (RT) Mackie, Steven Roberts, Wes (Amy) Bolding, Shanna (Jason) Payne, Wade (Tiffany) Duncan, Natalie Pfluger, Trinity Pfluger, Louie Roberts, Genevieve Roberts. Great grandchildren include Justin and Aubrie Bolding, Harlee, Sadie and Caelyn Bolding, Austin and Greyson Patrick and Lincoln Galindo, Camron, Carson Thomas and Gillian Mackey, Cannon Roberts, Mayer and Cotton Roberts, Carter and Emmy Payne, Taylor and Dane Duncan. In addition, she is also survived by her sister, nieces and nephews.Cookie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and brother.The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASU Foundation/Cookie and Dick Roberts Scholarship, ASU Station #11023, San Angelo, TX 76909Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at