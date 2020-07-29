1/2
Melba Deanne Wooldridge Carmichael
Melba Deanne Wooldridge Carmichael

Mother has gone home as she said she wanted to do many times and now her journey is complete as expressed "Go to the other side".

It must be a pretty place. She passed May 22, 2020. Melba was born December 13, 1923 to Robert Leslie Wooldridge Sr. and Oyet Eanne Craig Wooldridge in San Angelo, Texas. She attended schools in San Angelo, 1937 moved to Los Angeles California with family.

1941 when the United States entered WWII, Melba volunteered to work in the wing section of Douglas Aircraft in San Monica California and later transferred to Bendix Aviation in San Fernando Valley, California.

After the war was over in 1945 Melba returned to San Angelo to visit her friends and relatives. While visiting she met SGT. Archie Wilson Carmichael who was stationed at Concho Bombardier School (Mathis Field). After short courtship of three weeks they married. Their marriage totaled fifty years upon his death in 2000.

Melba was a metaphysic student, member of holistic arts and chose professional massage therapy and at age 83 she retired. Her passions tending to her immaculate yard, collection of varied colors of irises and cannas, along with her many Elmer Kelton novels, not to forget a big pot of pinto beans and pan of corn bread.

Melba was a devoted wife and a loving stay at home Mother. Those preceded her are her husband, twin sons Herschel Dean 2009, Robert Dan Carmichael 2016. Those surviving is her daughter Charlotte Theis (Robert Elton),grandchildren Natalie Tillery, LeslieVaughn, (John) Chad Carmichael (Aysen), Amanda Carmichael, (Dean Head),Jamie Carmichael and Chris Carmichael (Taytum), great grandchildren Lindsey Vaughn, Lainey Vaughn, Haven Rae Carpenter, Ryan Carmichael and Madison Carmichael.

There will be not services as Melba has donated here body to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center cremation following.

Thanks to Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center and St. Gabriel's Hospice for her last days of care, and not to forget Janie Gongora who abled Mother to stay in her home as long as possible.

Donations in her memory to the Vietnam Memorial Mathis Field, Alzheimer's Association or chosen favorite charity of your choice.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
