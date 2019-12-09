|
|
Melba Estelle Mauldin
Robert Lee - On Saturday, December 7, 2019, Melba Estelle Rives Mauldin, beloved mother, passed away at age 85 at home in Robert Lee, Texas after a courageous 22 month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Melba Estelle Rives was born November 8, 1934, to Joel Patrick Rives and Gertie Waldrop Rives in Robert Lee, Texas. She attended Robert Lee ISD graduating in 1952. On June 12, 1952, she married Donald "Moe" Maudlin and was happily married for 67 years before his passing earlier this year. Melba received an Associate of Arts degree from San Angelo College in 1965, her Bachelor of Science in education degree from Angelo State College in 1968, and her Masters of Education in Counseling from Angelo State University in 1980. She loved children and loved teaching. She was an elementary teacher for San Angelo ISD before returning to Robert Lee, Texas, in 1969 where she began teaching junior high English for several years before returning to elementary. She finished her career as counselor for Robert Lee ISD retiring in 1997.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, James Edward "Doc" Rives, and Ray Eugene "Gene" Rives.
She leaves to mourn her:
Children - Donald G. Mauldin and wife Leslie of Portland, Oregon,
Jana Smith and husband Randy of Robert Lee, TX
Grandchildren:
Dane Smith & wife Kim of Robert Lee, TX
Rob Smith of San Angelo, TX
Kristi Stalvey & husband Russell of Greenwood, TX
Kimberly Ellis & husband Kyle of Brownwood, TX
Laura Smith of Midland, TX
Great Grandchildren:
Kayla McFarden, Abbigayle Smith, Hadlee Stalvey, Ammileigh Smith, Kenna Ellis, Major Smith, Kelton Ellis, Whitlee Stalvey, Cane Smith, Kate Ellis, & Gehrig Smith
Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews
And four step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Shaffer Funeral Home in Robert Lee, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, December 10 , 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside Services will be at Robert Lee Cemetery on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. officiated by William "Pistol" Hood. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Robert Lee.
The Family wishes to thank the staff of San Angelo Hospice for their loving care for the month prior to her passing.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019