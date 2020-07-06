Melba Jack Lock



San Angelo - Melba Jack Gordon Lock, age 94, died July 4, 2020, at a local nursing home. A private graveside service will be at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.



Mrs. Lock was born on May 14, 1926, in San Angelo, Texas. Her parents were Edith Oxford Gordon and Andrew Jackson (A. J.) Gordon. Melba married Joel Daniel (J.D.) Lock on June 10, 1961 in San Angelo, Texas. Melba was employed by San Angelo National Bank for twelve years and as church secretary for First Baptist Church for twenty-seven years. She accepted Christ at the age of 10 and was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in San Angelo.



Melba was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister DeAun Kennedy and her husband, Wayne, her sister, Von Dean Clement and her husband, Jerry. Melba is survived by many friends and her long-time caregiver, Olga Herrera. We want to express our sincere appreciation to those who lovingly cared for Melba over the years, including Olga, Dr. Ty Hughston, and the staff at Regency House. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in San Angelo, 37 E. Harris Avenue, San Angelo, Texas 76903.









