|
|
Melba Marrs Cox
Melba Marrs Cox, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a role model to the many young women she taught and coached, passed away January 23, 2020. She was 98 years young. She was born in Voss, Texas in Coleman County December 26, 1921, to Ora and Emmitt Marrs, the second of five sisters. These sisters, inspired by their parents' example of good humor, family love and loyalty, fostered a closely bonded extended family who truly enjoyed being together.
Melba married Tyrus Raymond Cox January 30, 1939, and they had a lively and loving life together for 73 years until his death in 2012.
Melba graduated from the University of Texas in 1946 with a B.S. in Physical Education and together with husband Tyrus, also a U.T. Physical Education graduate, began a long career of teaching and coaching in Edinberg, Talpa, Coleman, and returned to their first home, Austin in 1962. At U.T., Melba was active in the P. E. Majors Club, Pi Lambda Theta, the Tennis Club, and was tapped for Mortarboard in recognition of her outstanding service and scholarship. In 1953 she received her M.A. of Education in English from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene which she accomplished by driving 50 miles each way from Coleman for several summers. In the schools where she taught before Austin, not only did she teach physical education and coach basketball and volleyball, but also she taught English, speech, directed high school plays, and even taught homemaking when no other teacher was available.
At Austin High Melba taught regular P.E. classes and coached basketball and volleyball. To best serve the dramatic changes in women's sports, she attended many seminars and introduced "power" volleyball to her Austin High players. She was named AISD Volleyball Coach of the Year three times and Basketball Coach of the Year once. In 1996 she was invited back to Austin High to take her place among other outstanding alumni and teachers in the Austin High Hall of Honor. She was a mentor, a friend, and a fine example to her students and players, many of whom remained in touch with her long after their graduation.
Melba was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday school class. Her church bonds were important to her. Church outreach laypersons kept her close with visits and special attention when she was no longer able to attend.
Throughout her life Melba enjoyed many personal pursuits - water skiing, dancing, bridge, "42", reading and being an avid sports fan - especially for U.T. In Coleman in 1953, when the only water skiers were seen on the newsreels from Florida, she and Tyrus read a book about water skiing and taught themselves and most everyone in Coleman County to water-ski. When they moved to Austin, they took dance classes at the Austin Ballroom Club, eventually joining several dance clubs, some members becoming lifelong friends. They bought a lot on Lake Travis and the houseboats they put there became a core gathering place for friends and family to fish, ski, swim, eat, play "42", and to have fun together.
To her family, "Mimi" was the lovely and loving matriarch, beautifully hosting countless celebrations for holidays and special family occasions, as well as acknowledging everyone's birthday and anniversaries. Each of us knew her priority was to bring out the best in us with her unconditional love and caring example. Her keen sense of humor and high energy level inspired all of us. She was a gracious, generous, and vital women whose memory conjures a picture of a blonde, stately lady who was interested in everything and everyone. Her spirit is woven around our hearts and into our lives always. She was as angel to us in this life as she surely is in the next one.
"Mimi" is survived by her children, Sandra Cox Helton and Terry Cox, Sandra's husband Ron Helton; her grandchildren Scott Helton and wife Courtney, Paul Helton, Jon and Justin Cox; her great grand-children, Blake and Cole Helton, Tyler and Travis Cox, and Xulani Cox; and her sister Raye Edwards.
A memorial service for Melba will be held in Coleman on March 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 500 W Live Oak St, Coleman, TX 76834. Visitation with the family will be begin at 12:30 pm followed by the memorial service at 1:00 pm. The internment of ashes will be at Talpa Cemetery, County Rd 410, Talpa, TX 76882 immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church of Coleman or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020