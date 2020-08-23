Melvin Don Pfluger



Eden - Melvin Don Pfluger entered into his Eternal home with God on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. Mr. Pfluger was born on April 1, 1934 in San Angelo, Texas to Melvin Ray and Francis (Lubke) Pfluger. Don married Joann Sorrell on Sept 8, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eden, Texas. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran. Don and Joann were high school sweethearts and celebrated almost 64 wonderful years together. They built a life in Eden involving friends, family, church, and of course, ranching and farming. Don was involved in the Eden Community throughout his life. He served in many capacities including Eden School Board for 10 years, FSA Officer for 15 years and president of Trapping Club for many years. While his children were in school, he enjoyed being active in 4H sheep showing and One Act Play. Don's lifelong passion centered around animals, ranching and family. He was most at peace when he was out on the ranch and was able to continue with the help of friend Angel Estrada until his recent illness. He was a hard worker and his favorite saying was "we're burning daylight"!! With his work ethic, he built a wonderful life for himself and his family. His compassion and quick wit were loved by all who met him. He will be deeply missed by family and friends in Concho and the surrounding areas. Mr. Pfluger is survived by his wife, Joann Pfluger of Eden; son, Ken Pfluger and wife, Rochele of Eden; daughter, Pam Acevedo and husband, David of Abilene; grandson, Clayton Pfluger and wife, Megan of San Angelo; two great granddaughters, Kendall and Kamryn Pfluger, which he truly adored; numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends; and Miss Priss, his beloved yorkie whom he called "his lil' partner". Mr. Pfluger is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Ray Pfluger. Honorary Pallbearers include, Jim Pfluger of Eden, Clay Miller of Eden, Nordy Bayouth of Abilene, Richard Doan of Eden, Steve Lubke of Eden, Scott Sorrell of Eden and Angel Estrada of Eden. Mr. Pfluger will lie in state in the Eden Funeral Home Monday, August 24, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private family graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Eden Fire Department, Eden Library and the Trinity Lutheran Church (Eden). Memorial service is pending.









