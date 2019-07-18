|
Melvin J. Jeschke
San Angelo - Melvin J. Jeschke, 90, was called home on July 11, 2019, after a four-year courageous battle with cancer. Mel was born in Miles, TX, on March 14, 1929, to Otto and Ella (Helwig) Jeschke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sister in laws, Wilburn and Evelyn Jeschke, Vernon and Adela Jeschke, Harley and Patricia Jeschke.
Mel was in the Korean War. He was also on the semi pro baseball team Miles Giants before going to war. He lived in Las Vegas for many years. He loved to gamble. He met and played poker with the "Rat Pack". For the past 15 years he has lived at Christian Village. You would often find him helping with various functions, he was even the head gardener that gave to the local food bank.
He had many family and friends at Christian Village that cared and loved for my dad.
Mel is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Jeschke Baxter and husband Steve, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Two grandchildren, Kelly and Conner Baxter of San Antonio, TX. Kelly was the light of his life. Conner was his handsome man.
Special thank you to, Bennie Jeschke Dierschke you were very special to dad, Tom Deering my dad's breakfast buddy for many years, and Sherree Jeschke for always checking and caring for Mel, and Hospice of San Angelo for your special care.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00PM on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Miles Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Miles Cemetery.
Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 18, 2019