|
|
Meron Thompson, Jr
San Angelo - Meron Thompson, Jr was born March 06, 1938 in Gause, Texas to Meron and Pauline Thompson. He received his education from Two Mile School in Gause, Texas. He was the greatest "BBQ KING" West Texas had ever seen, hands down! Meron Thompson had an enormous heart for loving and caring for people, he never met a stranger. Most of all he loved his family, but most importantly he loved the Lord.
Now he has joined the love of his life Joan (Brown Sugar) Thompson after 350 days of being without her. Meron met Joan in 1957 and on September 10, 1959 they were united in Holy Matrimony.
In 1965, Meron moved from Brownwood, Texas to San Angelo, Texas. Meron was employed at General Telephone Company (GTE) and retired in December 1988 where he was a Maintenance Supervisor. After his retirement Meron pursued several entrepreneur endeavors. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing. Meron was known as "Shaggy Dog" for his CB handle.
On August 01, 2019 Meron Thompson, Jr. peacefully transitioned this Earth to be with his Heavenly Father, surrounded by family at his side. A memorial service will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 2pm at the Galilee Baptist Church located at 721 W. 19th St. San Angelo TX 76903.
Meron was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan Thompson of 58yrs. His parents Meron and Pauline Thompson. His son James Edward Davis and a brother Edward Thompson.
Left to cherish his memories are Nikki Moore, Dominique Coverson (MaryAnn) of San Angelo, Texas; Pierre Coverson (Hanh) of Honolulu, Hawaii whom he raised as his children. Siblings Vera Williams of Pflugerville, Texas; Charlie Thompson (Beverly) of Lake Brownwood, Texas; Rosa Hamilton (Joe), Eugene Thompson (Phyllis) of Dallas, Texas; Samuel Thompson (Ruby) of Arlington, Texas; Betty Johnson (Charles) of Texas City, Texas; Ray Thompson (Erma), William Thompson, Jerry Thompson of Lancaster, Texas and Paul Thompson of Abilene, Texas. Maternal Aunt Thedora Brown of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Cremations services entrusted to Brownwood Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at
www.brownwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 9, 2019