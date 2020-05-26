|
Merton Skaggs
San Angelo - Merton Skaggs left the limitations of this life behind on May 20, to join the love of his life in their heavenly home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Peggy Dechert Skaggs, who transcended this world on August 6, 2019. He is survived his by sister, Marvel Ann Moss; son, Mel Skaggs and wife, Susan; daughter, Angela Skaggs; grandchildren Nathan Sirnic, Alan Skaggs, Marie Skaggs, and Bridget Skaggs; niece, Ann Moss; nephew, Marvin Moss; and two great grandchildren. Born on November 15, 1928 in Junction, Texas, Merton grew up on the family ranch, raising champion Angora goats, and never lost his love of ranching. He graduated from Junction High School in 1946, received his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M in 1950 and his Master of Education degree from Texas A&M in 1966. After completing his active duty military service, he returned to Kimble County in 1953, where he ranched during the drought of the 1950's, and became a schoolteacher, bus driver, and coach in the Junction Independent School District. In 1966, after three years of teaching in Iraan, Texas, the family moved to San Angelo, where Merton taught at Central High School until his retirement in 1990.
Members of First United Methodist Church of San Angelo since 1966, the Skaggs served in numerous capacities in the church. Merton was also active in the church's initial involvement in "Christmas in April," and assisted Jim Lane and others in setting up the first summer lunch program for school children. He hand-built beautiful furniture in his garage and also enjoyed utilizing what he had on hand to meet a new purpose. His "happy place," however, was always when he could spend the day at the ranch with his "critters." His other great joy was dancing with Peggy. At one point they belonged to four different dance clubs. They also enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises, where they would dance every night.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ty Hughston and Dr. Brian Bradley for their care. A special thank you also goes the Bayith Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church, and to Carl and Pat Schlinke, and other dear friends of the family.
Those wishing to make a donation in Merton's memory are invited to consider West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Meals for the Elderly, or the .
Merton was a good, faithful, and loving man, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Hopefully soon such a gathering will not pose a high risk to the well-being of assembled friends and family.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 26 to May 31, 2020