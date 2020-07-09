1/1
Michael Anthony "Nephew" Carson
San Angelo - Michael Anthony Carson, 31, passed away July 1, 2020, with dear friend Greg Tubbs also known as "Uncle Greg" and "Ol Skool". Mikey was born February 24, 1989, in San Angelo, Texas and was a 2007 Lake View High School graduate.

Mikey enjoyed fishing, playing basketball, working on his cars with Greg and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Henry Patino and Connie Mack Carson.

Survivors include his son, Keno Khalil Carson, mother Mary Patino Argote and her husband Lizardo Argote, brothers Nathaniel Lee Carson and Carlos Eugene Cavazos and sister Aaliyah Tamir Bryant. Other survivors include his step-sisters Alma and Lina Argote, step-brother Leonardo Argote, grandmother Nellie Ornelaz and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Open visitation will be all day Friday, July 10, at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

All attending must wear a mask to the viewing and service.

Pallbearers include Carlos Cavazos, Andy Ramirez, Chevell James, Anthony Carson, Leon Carson, Jr., Walter Bryant III, Bryan "Waffles" Waiters, Junior Alfaro, Jerris Reed, Isaiah Carson and Chanstan Humphrey.

The family requests those attending the service to wear Mikey's favorite colors royal blue or white.

"The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but our memory of you shall never fade away."




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
