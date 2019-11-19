|
|
Michael David Bitner
San Angelo - Michael D. Bitner, 64, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on November 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home on Friday, November 22, 2019 with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Oak Street and followed by the burial at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Michael was born to Ray and Marie Bitner on March 28, 1955 in San Angelo. Michael lived his life in San Angelo and was an active member of the Company F, 16th Infantry Regiment at Fort Concho in San Angelo for 36 years. He would often man and fire a cannon at events such as ASU games, July 4th celebrations, Cross Country races, and also take part at the Christmas at Old Fort Choncho, etc. Michael would also travel with Company F to other states including Gettysburg, Montana and Pennsylvania to be involved in Indian war reenactments.
Michael is survived by his wife Deborah, daughter Meagan, sons William and Justin, his mother Marie of Eden, Texas, his brother Terry Bitner of Rockwall, Texas and his sister, Diana Turner of Perry, Florida and eight grandchildren.
Michael was always willing and ready to help others when called upon. He was a loving husband and father and devoted to his Christian faith, Jesus Christ and his church. You will have a difficult time finding a truer friend.
Thank you to everyone for your help and blessings at this trying time.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019