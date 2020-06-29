Michael David Neeley



Michael David Neeley passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mike was born on November 8, 1959 to parents Leslie and Patricia Neeley in San Angelo. Mike was well known as a genius football coach. He started his coaching career at the early age of 16 as an assistant coach with the football program at the YMCA but ended up head coach when the head coach left for the Marines. He coached countless young kids on the Apaches football team to several championships. He later graduated to the USIFL semi pro football league, starting teams San Angelo Cavalry and the San Angelo Stampede which he proudly coached to two Texas state championships. Mike worked at Monarch Tile Co. until the company moved to Florida in 1989, he then went to work at Gandy's Dairies until production moved to Lubbock in 1995. Mike finished his work career working for the city of San Angelo in the water distribution department. He retired early at the age of 55 and enjoyed every single day of not working. Mike loved all sports, especially football and golf, but recently found an obsession with stocks and bonds. He loved watching finance channels and calling the financial planner to buy, sell, and just discuss the financial goings of the day. Mike married his true love Debra Revira at the young age of 19 and they celebrated their 41st anniversary in March. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, and his sister Melissa (Missy). Left to mourn him is his beloved Debra, his devoted fur-son Pepper, daughter Jennifer and husband Joe Garcia, daughter Tiffany Morales, grandchildren Ashley and Charmagne Yates, Jordan Saldivar, Brandon Saldivar, Samantha, Joe, and Sierra Garcia, and great-grandchildren Demetri Vinton and Kiarah Juarez. Services for Mike will at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, June 30 at the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.









