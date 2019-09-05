|
|
Michael Dennis Ross
Robert Lee - Michael Dennis Ross, age 63, passed away September 1, 2019 in Dallas, Texas due to surgical complications. Visitation will be all day Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home with family present from 5-7. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Paint Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. Dennis is survived by sons, Chris Ross and significant other, Christine Burkett of Brownwood and Rodney Rhodes and wife Wendy of San Angelo; Grandchildren, Seth Ross and Emily Ross of Brownwood and Josh and Samantha Rhodes of Burnett; several nieces and nephews and a great nephew, Wyatt Dickey. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, John Michael Ross and Marie Ross; sister, Debbie Conley and his beloved wife Roxie Ross.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 5, 2019