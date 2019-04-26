|
|
Michael "Mike" Jess Blaylock
San Angelo - Michael "Mike" Jess Blaylock, 73, of San Angelo passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on May 31, 1945 in San Angelo to Jess L. and Irene Bradshaw Blaylock. Mike graduated from San Angelo Central High School and worked as a rancher for most of his life. He attended First Baptist Church in Eldorado and was baptized on September 30, 2007. Mike was an avid hunter and traveler. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sue Blaylock Wallace; nieces, Kelli Pope and husband Drew of Miles, TX, Debbi Miller and husband Mike of Abilene, TX; great nephews Andy Pope of San Angelo; Brandon Miller and Brady Miller of Abilene and great niece Ashton Hartle and husband Billy of Corona, CA. He is also survived by special friend, BJ Hassell, Carol, and several special coffee friends. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Irene Blaylock and brother-in-law, David Wallace. A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Schleicher County Cemetery in Eldorado with Rev. Andy Anderson officiating. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, the Regency House Staff and PT as well and Dr. Gary Nussey and Edna. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 26, 2019