Michael Lynn Doty
San Angelo - Michael Lynn Doty met his Lord and Savior on December 26th, 2019.Mike was born on March 29, 1958. Mike loved all sports especially high school football. He loved playing golf and building Adirondack chairs. But nothing came close to the love he had to his grandchildren.Mike was employed by Housley Communications. Mike is survived by his mother, Margaret Edwards, Charlotte Doty (his one true love). Daughters Misti Rasberry (husband Lacy), Michelle Doty, Somer Doty Rangel (husband Chris) Brandy Doty, and son, Cory Doty. He is also survived by his brother Chuck (wife Linda) and Alan (wife Roxy). He is also survived by his four sister-in-laws, Melinda, Michelle/Alan, Cornell Dino, and Merita/Jeff and Neal and Shirlene Doss Brother-inlaws, His grandchildren - Noah Elledge, Kane Rangel, Brooklyn Rangel, Caitlyn and Christian McAllister and numerous nephews and nieces and many other loved ones and friends.He is preceded in death by his Dad, Roy Doty, stepfather Eugene Edwards, brothers David Doty, James Doty, nephew Shane Doty, and niece Jaclyn Proctor.Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 30, 2019, at Shaffer's Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel located at 1939 Sherwood Way, in San Angelo. Pastor Jay Johnson of the Cowboy Church will deliver the eulogy. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the . Believe in the Lord, Jesus, and you will be saved - you and your household. Acts 16:13
Online condolences can be made at
www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019