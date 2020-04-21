|
Michael Ray Horton
Lamesa - Michael Ray Horton, 67, passed away in Lamesa, Monday, April 20, 2020. Mike was born October 13, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico to Bill and Jody Horton. He graduated from Lamesa High School and then joined the United States Army. He served as Military Police and Detective for six years in Wuerzburg, Germany and Fort Bliss, Texas, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before he was honorably discharged in March 1977. He continued his law enforcement path and joined the Lamesa Police Department, working his way to interim Chief of Police. He then moved to San Angelo and took a position with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He worked for the TABC for 24 years before retiring as a Senior Agent in 2011. Mike married Beth Burke on June 7, 1986. They were married for 28 years. He could easily be described as a jack of all trades with a desire to learn. There was not anything he could not assemble or build from scratch. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Some of the best memories his stepson has are of their times fishing at Lake Nasworthy and teaching him to hunt. Mike will best be known for being a man that loved his wife and stepson dearly and put them first before himself. He worked hard to ensure his family had a good life and set an example to follow. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Beth Horton; father, Bill Horton; and brother, Danny Horton. He is survived by his mother, Jody Horton; stepson, James Farrar (Diana); sister, Dawna Davis (Kevin); and nieces and nephews, Kendra Bennett, Kurt Davis (Alice), Brad Horton (Kristy) and Shayla Cozart (Will). The family would like to specially thank Beehive Assisted Living in Lamesa for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements are under the care of Branon Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020